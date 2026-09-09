Dumping waste, abandoned vehicles on roadside in Himachal to attract heavy penalty under new law

Damaging roads, dumping construction debris on the roadside, encroachment and parking abandoned vehicles on the road will now prove costly in Himachal Pradesh.

The ‘Himachal Pradesh Road Infrastructure Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2026’, which is expected to be implemented soon after it was passed in the Vidhan Sabha, will empower the Public Works Department (PWD) to crack down effectively on violations.

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Penalties amounting to five times the cost of restoration will be levied for digging up or damaging roads, cutting roads without permission or destroying bridges and drains.

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Fines for dumping debris or excavated soil on the road will be Rs 1,000 per cubic meter per day, while stacking construction material will attract a fine of Rs 2,000 per day.

Unauthorised advertisement boards will attract a daily fine of Rs 500 per running meter. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh has said while introducing the Bill in the assembly during the Monsoon session that the original 2002 Act lacked provisions to incorporate digital technology and GPS-based mapping.

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Furthermore, the enforcement mechanism was weak, and there was no clear authority to seek on-the-spot police assistance, he said.

The primary objective of this new amendment is to utilise modern technology to make the state’s lifelines safe, accessible and free from encroachment, he said.

The new law grants extensive powers to officials. If temporary encroachments such as street carts, kiosks, stalls, piles of goods, or haphazardly parked vehicles obstruct traffic or water drainage, officials will be authorised to remove them immediately without issuing any prior notice.

People often leave their broken-down cars or vehicles damaged in vehicles and abandoned machines by the roadside, causing traffic congestion. The department will now impound such abandoned vehicles and the owner will be liable for a fine of Rs 2,000 per day for as long as the vehicle remains in the department’s custody.

If the vehicle is not claimed within the stipulated timeframe, it will be sold via public auction, according to the new law.

Determining road boundaries will no longer be limited to old paper records. Digital maps of roads will be created, linking control points to geo-coordinates. Geo-tagged photographs documenting illegal encroachments or damage will serve as evidence, ensuring that violators cannot escape accountability even after fleeing the scene.

Any individual who obstructs departmental action, violates orders, or fails to pay the fine could face imprisonment of up to two years, a fine, or both, as per the road protection law.

Furthermore, officials will be authorised to directly request written assistance from the police during encroachment removal operations, and the police will be required to provide such assistance immediately.

The Act needs the governor’s assent to become a law and needs to be published in the government gazette for its implementation.