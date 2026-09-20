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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Durgeshwar Mahadev Dal Lake Fair celebrates Kangra’s folk traditions

Durgeshwar Mahadev Dal Lake Fair celebrates Kangra’s folk traditions

Youth Services Minister Yadvinder Goma stresses need to preserve Himachal’s rich cultural heritage

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Raghav Guleria
Tribune News Service
Dharamshala, Updated At : 01:53 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Devotees perform the Maha Aarti at the Dal Lake
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Himachali folk artistes enthralled the audience with vibrant performances at a cultural evening organised as part of the Durgeshwar Mahadev Dal Lake Fair here on Friday night. Sports and Youth Services Minister Yadvinder Goma was the chief guest, while Deputy Chief Whip and local MLA Kewal Singh Pathania hosted the event.

The programme opened with a devotional rendition of Shiv Kailashon Ke Vasi, followed by performances by Sunil Rana, Ishant Bhardwaj, Varsha Katoch and other artistes. Through folk songs, dances and traditional presentations, the performers brought alive the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Kangra district.

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Goma said the preservation and promotion of the state’s folk culture, traditions and fairs associated with religious faith was a priority of the government. He congratulated Pathania, the fair organising committee and local residents for organising the Maha Aarti and cultural evening at the Dal Lake Fair for the first time.

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He said such events helped preserve the state’s cultural heritage while connecting the younger generation with its traditions and folk legacy. He also appreciated Pathania’s efforts towards the development and conservation of Dal Lake and announced Rs 51,000 for the fair committee to promote cultural activities.

Dal Lake to be beautified through inter-departmental coordination: Pathania

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Pathania said Dal Lake was an important religious and tourist destination and was also known as “Chhota Manimahesh”. A large number of devotees visited the site every year, he said.

He said Rs 1.50 crore was being spent on the renovation of the lake, with nearly 70 per cent of the work completed. After nearly 25 years, water had been stored in the lake again, he said, describing it as a matter of joy for residents and devotees.

He said all concerned departments would work in coordination to improve the lake’s cleanliness, beautify its surroundings and strengthen basic facilities for tourists and pilgrims.

Reviving a cherished landmark

A major stop on Dharamsala’s tourism circuit, Dal Lake is known for its tranquil setting amid dense deodar forests. Its religious significance further enhances its appeal, with a sacred dip in the lake traditionally associated with the Nahaun ritual of the Manimahesh pilgrimage.

From this year, the annual Dal Fair will begin with a Maha Aarti on the eve of Radha Ashtami, celebrated in Bhadon and dedicated locally to Dhruveshwar Mahadev.

For generations, the lake’s green waters have mirrored the towering deodars around it. Its revival is therefore more than the restoration of a water body—it represents an effort to reclaim a cherished part of Dharamsala’s cultural and natural identity.

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