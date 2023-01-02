Dustbins needed along roads

Dustbins placed along the roads in Dharamsala city are gradually decreasing in number. The civic body has resorted to the door-to-door collection of garbage. But dustbins are also required on the roadside and public places, which are thronged by tourists. Littering along the roads is increasing due to the lack of dustbins at public places. Kamlesh, Dharamsala

New Year traffic plan fails in Shimla

The traffic plan for New Year eve failed to cope with the large number of vehicles in Shimla. The roads were chock-a-block with vehicles and many residents were stuck in traffic, especially in the evening. Ramesh, Shimla

Tourists skip masks during celebrations in Manali

Thousands of tourists arrived in Manali for the New Year celebrations. However, despite the massive crowd at public places, hardly anyone was wearing mask. Such negligent behaviour can lead to the resurgence of Covid. Raghav, Manali

