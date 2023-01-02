Dustbins needed along roads

Dustbins placed along the roads in Dharamsala city are gradually decreasing in number. The civic body has resorted to the door-to-door collection of garbage. But dustbins are also required on the roadside and public places, which are thronged by tourists. Littering along the roads is increasing due to the lack of dustbins at public places. Kamlesh, Dharamsala
New Year traffic plan fails in Shimla
The traffic plan for New Year eve failed to cope with the large number of vehicles in Shimla. The roads were chock-a-block with vehicles and many residents were stuck in traffic, especially in the evening. Ramesh, Shimla
Tourists skip masks during celebrations in Manali
Thousands of tourists arrived in Manali for the New Year celebrations. However, despite the massive crowd at public places, hardly anyone was wearing mask. Such negligent behaviour can lead to the resurgence of Covid. Raghav, Manali
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
