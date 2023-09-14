Duty cut will destroy apple economy: Congress

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 13

State Congress president Pratibha Singh today said that the Central Government was intending to break the back of apple growers of Himachal. She added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to take care of the interests of apple growers but all in vain.

The Congress had yesterday claimed that the Central Government was planning to reduce import duty on Washington apple from 50 per cent to 15 per cent,

Even as the state BJP leaders said that the Congress was misleading apple growers on the issue of import duty, the apple growers said that the reduction in import duty would destroy their economy. “If the duty is reduced, it will have a disastrous impact on apple industry in Himachal and Kashmir,” said Lokender Bisht, president of Progressive Growers Association.

