Duty incentives for Home Guard jawans

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 4

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said Home Guard jawans would be provided 12-month duty in a year without a break. He announced this while presiding over a state-level function of Home Guard jawans organised by the State Home Guards Welfare Association, Himachal Pradesh, at Sundernagar today.

The Chief Minister said there were about 8,000 Home Guard jawans in the 12 battalions of the state. He said the Home Guard personnel were posted as assistant to the police in all districts and work as an emergency force in case of any kind of eventuality.

“The state government has made a respectable increase in the honorarium of Home Guard jawans. Three months ago, the state government had increased the daily honorarium of Home Guard jawans from Rs 675 to Rs 883 per day, which has benefitted thousands of home guards. Earlier, the honorarium of Home Guard jawans was Rs 20,258 per month which has now been increased to Rs 26,492 per month,” he said.

The CM said the state government had also increased the rank allowance of Home Guards posted on honorary posts in the Home Defence Department and rank allowance had also been increased from the company commander to the section leader. He said the company commander would now get Rs 50 per day instead of Rs 30 earlier, senior platoon commander and platoon commander Rs 40 instead of Rs 24, havildar Rs 30 instead of Rs 18 and section leader Rs 20 per day instead of Rs 12 per day earlier.