Dy CM: Rs 300 cr to be spent on tourism promotion at Nadaun

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 5

While addressing the closing ceremony of the Asian Rafting Championship at Nadaun here today, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the Government has proposed to spend Rs 300 crore on developing tourism activities in Nadaun.

He said apart from building a wayside amenity at a cost of Rs 42 crore, a water sports centre would also be established here. He said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu wants Nadaun to be developed as the model constituency of the state. The Deputy CM said the first electric bust depot of the state would be established at Nadaun and that the CM had reserved 35 electric buses for the bus depot. Agnihotri said the Jal Shakti Vibhag is spending over Rs 300 crore on developing irrigation and drinking water supply schemes in the Nadaun constituency.

Lambasting BJP leaders for not supporting the resolution of declaring the recent disaster in state as a national calamity in the Vidhan Sabha session, he said they are talking of promises made by the Congress. He said all promises would be fulfilled in due course. He said the party’s first promise of implementing old pension scheme has already been fulfilled. The Deputy CM added that the women would soon receive Rs 1,500 each, which was delayed due to the recent disaster that added burden to the state exchequer. He said the state incurred a loss of Rs 4,500 crore.

The Deputy CM said Rs 65 crore would be spent on the construction of a ropeway at the Baba Balak Nath temple. Besides, the construction work on a new bus stand at Hamirpur would be completed soon. Agnihotri later honoured the winners of the Asian Rafting Championship.

