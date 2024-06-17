Dy CM: Govt to invest Rs 1,000 cr in bulk drug park

Our Correspondent

Una, June 16

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said the state government would invest Rs 1,000 crore in the bulk drug park sanctioned by the Union Government in Singan village of Haroli subdivision.

Addressing a public meeting in Badheda village of the Haroli Assembly segment, Agnihotri said the percentage of share in development of infrastructure and other amenities at the bulk drug park between the Centre and state government was 50 per cent each, while the responsibility of implementing the works would lie on the state government. He was speaking after inaugurating a multi-specialty Ayurvedic hospital at the HIMCAPES College of Nursing at Badheda village.

The Deputy CM said once commissioned, the drug park would pave the way for direct employment of state’s youth besides providing allied livelihood opportunities to people like truck operators, food vendors, hotels, shopkeepers and property land lords offering accommodation for stay to the workers. He said soon, the foundation stone of the administrative block of the park would be laid.

Agnihotri said a 32 megawatt solar electricity plant has been set up in Pekhubela village of Una subdivision in a record time of six months and would be commissioned by the Chief Minister on June 20. He said Himachal Pradesh would become the first state in the country to adopt to clean energy, thus saving the environment from degradation. He said the state government had also initiated plans to promote solar power generation by unemployed youth, who would be given financial assistance to launch their startups.

Earlier, Agnihotri inaugurated a 40-bed multi-specialty Ayurvedic hospital at the Nursing college, which is being run in the cooperative mode at Badheda village. The hospital will have specialist doctors in gynaecology and medicine besides ‘Kshar sutra’ and other disciplines of Ayurveda.

Agnihotri said Ayurveda system is the oldest and well established system of medicine in our country and the state government was making efforts to promote the system adding that the hospital would provide affordable and good quality healthcare services to the patients of the area.

The Congress leader said the HIMCAPES College, which runs Bachelors in Law and BSc nursing degree courses, has already made a niche for itself in the state with the institution’s alumni making it to the judicial services and reputed hospitals of the country.

