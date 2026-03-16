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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dy CM, Industries Minister inaugurate road project

Dy CM, Industries Minister inaugurate road project

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Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 09:03 PM Mar 16, 2026 IST
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Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri and Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan at Haroli on Monday.
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Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan today launched the improvement and strengthening work on the Samnal-Pubowal road, via Baliwal, in the Haroli segment of the district. The Rs 15.25-crore project is set to improve road connectivity in the Haroli Industrial corridor.

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Agnihotri said strengthening and widening of the road would enable easy and fast transportation of goods and materials to and from the industrial corridor, besides benefiting locals in their daily commute. He said the road network, including the construction of bridges in Haroli, was being strengthened under various programmes and schemes, thus paving a way towards development.

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Industries Minister Chauhan said the state government was continuously working towards speeding up the pace of industrial development, adding that the upcoming ambitious Rs 2,000 crore Bulk Drug Park project in the Haroli segment would give an economic boost to the state in general, besides providing direct and indirect job opportunities to the people of Haroli and neighbouring areas.

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Later, Chauhan inspected the progress of ongoing works at the Bulk Drug Park site in Polian village. He also chaired a meeting with the officers of the PWD, Jal Shakti, Electricity Board and the implementing agency, Ceigall India Pvt Ltd on various aspects and directed them to speed up the ongoing works. He also directed the departments concerned to initiate and award tenders for the remaining works.

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