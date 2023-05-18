Dy Mayor stays firm, sits with Mayor in Town Hall

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 17

Uma Kaushal, Deputy Mayor of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC), sat with Mayor Surender Chauhan in his office at the Town Hall building here today. She sat alongside the Mayor for nearly three hours and met visitors.

The Deputy Mayor's office was recently shifted from the Town Hall building to the SMC office at Sabzi Mandi but Uma resented the decision and did not assume charge there.

Meanwhile, the Mayor said, “There were administrative reasons for holding the monthly SMC House meeting at the Town Hall building. The decision to shift the Deputy Mayor's office may have been taken due to space constraints. It has been just two days that we assumed charge and we have already started the process to provide an office to the Deputy Mayor at the Town Hall building. It will be done very soon.”

Besides the Deputy Mayor, leaders of the BJP and the CPI had also expressed concern over the shifting of the Deputy Mayor's office from the Town Hall building to the SMC office at Sabzi Mandi.

Uma said, “I went the Town Hall building today and sat in the Mayor's office for close to three hours. I also met people there. I am not going to sit at the SMC office at Sabzi Mandi as the Deputy Mayor's office was located at the Town Hall building earlier. I have requested Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to let my office function from the Town Hall building and am hopeful of getting a positive response soon. I have also brought the matter to the notice of the authorities concerned. I am handling public works through telephone calls for now.”

The Mayor, a three-time municipal councillor from the Chotta Shimla ward, is a close confidant of the Chief Minister. Sukhu himself had been a councillor from the Chotta Shimla ward. The Deputy Mayor is also a three-time councillor from the Tutikandi ward while her brother-in-law and husband had won from the ward twice.