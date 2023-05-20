Dy Mayor to get Town Hall office next week

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 19

Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal is set to get an office at the Town Hall building on May 23. She had refused to assume charge after she was asked to sit at the Sabzi Mandi office. She along with Mayor Surender Chauhan met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday to discuss the matter.

The Deputy Mayor was asked to sit at the Sabzi Mandi office citing “space constraints” at the Town Hall building. Cutting across party lines, leaders of the BJP and the CPI had criticised the decision. They had supported the Deputy Mayor ans said that she must get an office at the Town Hall building where the Mayor has his office.

Uma said, “After our meeting with him today, the Chief Minister directed all officials concerned to provide me office at the Town Hall building. Finally, it has been done. There are a few holidays in between so, I am expected to join office at the Town Hall building on May 23.”

The Mayor has also confirmed the development saying that the Deputy Mayor will soon join office at the Town Hall building and her office room is being readied now.

Earlier, after being asked to sit at the Sabzi Mandi office, the Deputy Mayor had expressed displeasure over the decision. She had said that she be given an office in the Town Hall building and she will not sit at the Sabzi Mandi office.

The Deputy Mayor had sit with the Mayor at his office on Wednesday for close to three hours. She is a three-time councillor from the Tutikandi ward while her brother-in-law and husband had won from the ward twice.