DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dy Speaker invites Governor to Renukaji Fair closing ceremony

Dy Speaker invites Governor to Renukaji Fair closing ceremony

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:04 AM Oct 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Deputy Speaker formally inviting the Governor to attend the fair’s closing ceremony.
Advertisement

Vinay Kumar, Deputy Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha and chairman of Shri Renukaji Development Board, called on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at the Raj Bhawan here today to invite him to the closing ceremony of the International Shri Renukaji Fair.

Advertisement

Vinay, accompanied by Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner, Priyanka Verma extended a formal invitation to the Governor to attend the closing ceremony of the fair as chief guest. The fair is scheduled to be held from October 31 to November 5 at the sacred Renuka Ji Lake in Sirmaur district.

Advertisement

The delegation apprised the Governor of various cultural, spiritual and developmental activities planned during the fair, which is one of the significant religious and cultural events of the state that attracts thousands of devotees and tourists every year.

Advertisement

Shukla appreciated the efforts of Shri Renukaji Development Board and the district administration for their initiatives in preserving the region’s cultural heritage and promoting tourism through such festivals. He also conveyed his best wishes for the successful organisation of the fair. Governor’s Secretary CP Verma was also present on the occasion.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts