Dy Speaker invites Governor to Renukaji Fair closing ceremony

Vinay Kumar, Deputy Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha and chairman of Shri Renukaji Development Board, called on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at the Raj Bhawan here today to invite him to the closing ceremony of the International Shri Renukaji Fair.

Vinay, accompanied by Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner, Priyanka Verma extended a formal invitation to the Governor to attend the closing ceremony of the fair as chief guest. The fair is scheduled to be held from October 31 to November 5 at the sacred Renuka Ji Lake in Sirmaur district.

The delegation apprised the Governor of various cultural, spiritual and developmental activities planned during the fair, which is one of the significant religious and cultural events of the state that attracts thousands of devotees and tourists every year.

Shukla appreciated the efforts of Shri Renukaji Development Board and the district administration for their initiatives in preserving the region’s cultural heritage and promoting tourism through such festivals. He also conveyed his best wishes for the successful organisation of the fair. Governor’s Secretary CP Verma was also present on the occasion.