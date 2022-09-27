Himachal Deputy Speaker Dr Hans Raj opens college at Churah

Our Correspondent

Chamba, September 26

Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Dr Hans Raj inaugurated a Government Degree College at Masrund in the Churah Assembly constituency in Chamba district yesterday.

He said, “With the commencement of the government college at Masrund, students of about 12 gram panchayats in the surrounding area will not have to travel 40 km to Chamba to get higher education.”

The Deputy Speaker said that the college had started functioning and 40 students were given admission in his presence. He added that a government senior secondary school for girls would also be opened at Masrund soon.

Dr Hans Raj said that a grand reception gate was being constructed in Kiyani gram panchayat, which would serve as the main entrance gate of the Churah Assembly constituency, so that tourism development could get further impetus in picturesque hills.

Earlier, College Principal Vidya Sagar Sharma honoured the Deputy Speaker.

