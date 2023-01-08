Dysfunctional lab at Zonal Hospital in Mandi irks patients

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, January 7

A government laboratory at the Zonal Hospital, Mandi, has been dysfunctional for a long time. A delegation of the Mandi Citizens’ Council recently apprised the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Arindam Chaudhary about the issue and urged him to find a solution.

‘To restart soon’ Mandi CMO Dr Devender Sharma, says a few tests are not being conducted in the government lab due to a technical fault in a machine at hospital

A private lab has been engaged to provide free test facilities

Replacement for the defected part of the machine is expected to reach Mandi in a few days

The machine will then be made functional in the government lab

Council president OP Kapoor says, “People are facing a lot of problems due to the breakdown of a blood chemistry analyser at the Zonal Hospital. The analyser has been declared irreparable. The Deputy Commissioner is the chairman of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) which runs the government laboratory.”

The matter has been taken up with the DC, who called the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) about the price of the analyser, so that the same can be purchased from the RKS funds, adds Kapoor.

Mandi CMO Dr Devender Sharma says, “Few tests are not being conducted in the government lab due to a tech’nical fault in a machine at the laboratory. However, the Health Department has engaged a private lab on the hospital premises. The private lab is providing free of cost test facilities to the patients.”

“The replacement for the defected part of the machine has been sent from Mumbai and is expected to reach Mandi in the next few days. Soon after the machine will be made functional in the government lab,” says Sharma.