Dysfunctional streetlights trouble commuters

Streetlights in the lower Padal area under the Mandi Municipal Corporation have been dysfunctional for the past three days. As a result, residents and commuters have been facing inconvenience in crossing the area during the evening hours. Women are the worst sufferers as they feel insecure and unsafe due to the darkness in the area. The MC authorities should ask officials of the state electricity board to immediately make the streetlights in the area functional for the convenience of the commuters and residents. — Anju, mandi

Permanent solution required for silt

Each monsoon, silt affects the Giri water scheme, which is one of the major water supply schemes in Shimla. Why cannot the government and the agency responsible for water supply find some permanent solution to the problem? With such advanced technology available, finding a solution to the problem should not be too difficult. — Sandeep, shimla

Trees pose risk

Due to heavy rains in the region over the last one week, several trees have become unsafe and dangerous and can fall any moment. The authorities concerned should take immediate action on the complaints of the residents in this regard and save them from potential damage. — Sunita, shimla

