e-auction of VIP vehicle numbers begins tomorrow

Shimla, December 2
The Transport Department will begin the e-auction of VIP vehicle numbers from December 4. Director, Transport, Anupam Kashyap said here today that the department was going to launch e-auction for the allotment of special number HP63F-0001 for the Regional Transport Officer, Shimla, HP33G-0001 for the Registration and Licensing Authority, Mandi, and HP68C-0001 for the Regional Transport Officer, Dharamsala.
He said that those interested in taking VIP numbers could apply for them on the website of the Transport Department. “The applicants should be residents of Himachal or having a proof of doing business in the state. The minimum bid has been fixed at Rs 5 lakh and the initial non-refundable registration fee will be Rs 2,000,” he added.
Kashyap said, “The applicants will have to deposit the minimum bid amount of Rs 1.50 lakh. This amount will be refunded to unsuccessful bidders within five days. The registration of applications will start at 10 am on December 4 to end at 5 pm on December 9. The applicants can participate in the bidding simultaneously. Registration will not be done on Sunday and the applicants can only participate in bidding through e-auction.”
He said that the successful bidder would have to deposit the outstanding amount by December 13 and only after that the VIP number would be allotted to him. “If the successful applicant for any reason is unable to obtain a special registration mark, the 30 per cent advance amount deposited by him, which is Rs 1.50 lakh, will not be refunded to him and will be deposited in the government treasury,” he added.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP edge in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; Congress takes early lead in Telangana and Chhattisgarh
Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, BJP is r...
Rajasthan Election Results LIVE: BJP crosses half-way mark in a big setback to Congress
Counting of votes under way for 199 seats
Chhattisgarh Assembly poll results: Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress breaches majority mark
Counting of votes in elections to 90-member Assembly began a...
Telangana Assembly poll results: Congress stays ahead, ruling BRS trails
Counting of votes in elections to 119-member Assembly starte...