e-auction of VIP vehicle numbers begins tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 2

The Transport Department will begin the e-auction of VIP vehicle numbers from December 4. Director, Transport, Anupam Kashyap said here today that the department was going to launch e-auction for the allotment of special number HP63F-0001 for the Regional Transport Officer, Shimla, HP33G-0001 for the Registration and Licensing Authority, Mandi, and HP68C-0001 for the Regional Transport Officer, Dharamsala.

He said that those interested in taking VIP numbers could apply for them on the website of the Transport Department. “The applicants should be residents of Himachal or having a proof of doing business in the state. The minimum bid has been fixed at Rs 5 lakh and the initial non-refundable registration fee will be Rs 2,000,” he added.

Kashyap said, “The applicants will have to deposit the minimum bid amount of Rs 1.50 lakh. This amount will be refunded to unsuccessful bidders within five days. The registration of applications will start at 10 am on December 4 to end at 5 pm on December 9. The applicants can participate in the bidding simultaneously. Registration will not be done on Sunday and the applicants can only participate in bidding through e-auction.”

He said that the successful bidder would have to deposit the outstanding amount by December 13 and only after that the VIP number would be allotted to him. “If the successful applicant for any reason is unable to obtain a special registration mark, the 30 per cent advance amount deposited by him, which is Rs 1.50 lakh, will not be refunded to him and will be deposited in the government treasury,” he added.

