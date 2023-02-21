e-taxis start between Una & Haroli

Our Correspondent

UNA, FEBRUARY 20

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today flagged off an electric taxi service of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), which will run on five to-and-fro routes between Haroli and Una via the bridge constructed over Swan river between Rampur and Haroli.

Agnihotri said the bridge had considerably reduced the distance between the Haroli sub divisional headquarters and the Una mini secretariat. During the last five years, he said, the BJP government had failed to initiate any bus services on this route.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the journey time from one terminal to the other would be about 20 minutes. The cost of ticket for the end-to-end journey will be between Rs 20 and 30. However, senior citizens and children will be given concession.

He said 19 electric buses had already been procured, while the order to procure more such buses has been placed. This will contribute towards a clean environment. During the inaugural run from Haroli to Una, he travelled along with other passengers up to the Haroli-Rampur bridge.