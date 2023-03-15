e-waste collection drive begins in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 14

The HP State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) today started an e-waste collection drive by flagging off a mobile van from its head office here.

The van will collect e-waste from the HP Secretariat and other parts of the city.

HPSPCB chairman Sanjay Gupta said, “To raise awareness about the importance of proper e-waste disposal and encourage the public to do that, the pollution board in collaboration with Karo Sambhav has started an e-waste collection-cum-awareness drive from March 14 to 25.”

“The mobile van will be stationed at the HP Secretariat for two days i.e. on March 14 and 15 and thereafter, it will cover various parts of the city, including New Shimla-Vikas Nagar bus stand, Kasumpti bus stand, Devnagar, Sanjauli parking and Bhattakufer, from March 16 to 25.” The drive has been launched to raise awareness about e-waste kiosk. Gupta said, “e-waste includes any electronic and electric device that is no longer in use or has reached the end of its lifecycle.” The collected e-waste would be sent to dismantlers or refurbishers/recyclers for its scientific disposal, he said.