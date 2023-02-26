Early diagnosis can cure leprosy completely: CMO

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 25

Leprosy was a contagious disease that spreads after four to six years of the virus entering the body, said by Chief Medical Officer Dr RK Agnihotri.

He was addressing students during an awareness camp at the ITI in Harsour village of Barsar subdivision here today.

Dr Agnihotri said leprosy was curable and people should not panic if they get infected and should consult doctors for treatment. “White, brown and red patches on the body are its initial symptoms. These can appear on any part of the body. Early diagnosis can help cure leprosy completely in shorter duration of time, while treatment at an advanced stage can take longer,” he added.

District Health Information and Education Officer Suresh Kumar educated students on various health issues.