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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Early diagnosis key to managing Type 1 diabetes in kids: Experts in Tanda

Early diagnosis key to managing Type 1 diabetes in kids: Experts in Tanda

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:04 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Doctors, children and their parents during an event to mark World Diabetes Day at medical college Tanda.
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The Department of Paediatrics at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (Dr RPGMC), Tanda, observed World Diabetes Day at its Paediatric Endocrine Clinic on Saturday, focusing on early diagnosis, timely treatment and prevention of complications among children living with Type 1 diabetes.

The awareness programme was organised around the 2026 global theme, “Early Action on Diabetes”. Children with Type 1 diabetes and their parents participated in the event along with doctors and other healthcare professionals.

Dr Atul Gupta, Paediatric Endocrinologist, delivered an awareness lecture on the management of Type 1 diabetes. He discussed insulin therapy, regular blood glucose monitoring, dietary management and the identification and prevention of complications.

He emphasised that early diagnosis, appropriate insulin treatment, regular medical follow-ups and diabetes education were essential to preventing long-term complications. He said children with Type 1 diabetes could lead healthy and active lives with proper treatment, awareness and family support.

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Dr Seema Sharma, Head of the Department of Paediatrics, highlighted the rising incidence of Type 1 diabetes among children in Himachal Pradesh. She stressed the need to increase public awareness about early symptoms, timely diagnosis and referral to specialised healthcare services.

Principal Dr Milap Sharma highlighted the importance of balanced nutrition and healthy dietary practices in managing diabetes among children. He emphasised the need for appropriate food choices, regular meal timings and dietary discipline to maintain better blood glucose control.

The programme also provided an opportunity for parents and children to interact with specialists, clarify their doubts and learn practical ways to manage the condition in their daily lives.

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The event concluded with a call for greater public awareness, early medical intervention and active family involvement to prevent complications and improve the quality of life of children living with Type 1 diabetes.

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