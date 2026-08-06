Early diagnosis prevents rheumatoid arthritis disability: Dr Isha Sood

Consultant Rheumatologist Dr Isha Sood discusses how rheumatoid arthritis, if not diagnosed and treated in time, can lead to permanent joint damage, deformities and disability.

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Rheumatoid arthritis is often confused with ordinary arthritis. What exactly is rheumatoid arthritis?

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Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system attacks its own joints, causing persistent inflammation. Unlike osteoarthritis, which develops due to ageing and wear and tear of the joints, rheumatoid arthritis is an inflammatory disorder that can affect people of any age, including young adults. It commonly involves the small joints of the hands, wrists and feet, but it can also affect larger joints. More importantly, RA is a systemic disease, meaning it may involve other organs such as the lungs, heart, eyes and blood vessels. If not diagnosed and treated in time, it can lead to permanent joint damage, deformities and disability.

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Many people believe rheumatoid arthritis cannot be treated. Is that true?

That is one of the biggest myths surrounding the disease. Rheumatoid arthritis is certainly a chronic illness, much like diabetes or hypertension, but it is very much treatable. Although there is no permanent cure, modern medicines can effectively control inflammation, prevent joint damage and enable patients to lead normal lives. Our aim today is not merely to reduce pain but to achieve remission, where the disease becomes inactive or nearly inactive. With timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment, many patients continue with their careers, remain physically active and enjoy a good quality of life.

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What are the early warning signs that people should not ignore?

The earliest symptoms usually include pain and swelling in multiple joints, especially hands and wrists, along with morning stiffness lasting more than 30 minutes. Patients often complain that their fingers feel stiff after waking up and gradually loosen during the day. Fatigue, weakness, low-grade fever and unexplained weight loss may also occur. Unfortunately, these symptoms are frequently dismissed as ageing, excessive work or temporary body aches. Such delays allow the disease to progress silently. Anyone experiencing persistent joint pain and swelling for more than six weeks should seek medical evaluation from a rheumatologist.

Doctors often speak about the “window of opportunity” in rheumatoid arthritis. What does that mean?

The first three to six months after the onset of symptoms are considered the “window of opportunity”. During this period, early diagnosis and prompt treatment can dramatically change the course of the disease. If we start therapy during this stage, there is a much higher chance of achieving remission and preventing irreversible joint damage. Unfortunately, once the joints are permanently damaged, they cannot be restored to their original condition. That is why early consultation should never be delayed.

What treatment options are available for rheumatoid arthritis today?

Tremendous advances have been made in rheumatology over the past two decades. The cornerstone of treatment is Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), which suppress the abnormal immune response and prevent joint destruction. For patients with more aggressive disease, biologic drugs and targeted synthetic therapies are available. These medicines specifically target the molecules responsible for inflammation, offering excellent disease control. Along with medication, regular monitoring through blood tests and clinical assessment helps ensure safe and effective treatment. Today, we can individualise therapy according to each patient’s disease activity, lifestyle and overall health.

Can patients discontinue medicines once they start feeling better?

No. This is a common mistake that many patients make. Improvement in symptoms usually means the medicines are working effectively. Stopping treatment without medical advice can trigger a flare-up, resulting in renewed inflammation and permanent joint damage. Any reduction in medication should only be done gradually under the supervision of a rheumatologist. Rheumatoid arthritis requires long-term management and regular follow-up is essential to monitor disease activity and adjust treatment, whenever necessary.

Besides medicines, what lifestyle measures help in controlling the disease?

Lifestyle plays an important supportive role. Patients should maintain a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins. Regular low-impact exercises such as walking, swimming and stretching improve joint flexibility and muscle strength. Physiotherapy is often beneficial in preserving joint function and reducing stiffness. Maintaining an ideal body weight reduces stress on joints while quitting smoking is extremely important because smoking not only increases the risk of developing RA but also reduces the effectiveness of treatment. Adequate sleep and stress management are equally important, as fatigue and emotional stress can worsen symptoms.

Does rheumatoid arthritis affect a patient’s mental health as well?

Certainly. Living with a chronic disease can be emotionally challenging. Persistent pain, reduced mobility and uncertainty about the future may lead to anxiety or depression. Therefore, comprehensive care should address both physical and mental well-being. Family support, counselling, patient education and participation in support groups can help patients cope better with the condition and remain motivated to continue treatment.

What are the biggest misconceptions about rheumatoid arthritis?

One misconception is that arthritis affects only elderly people. Rheumatoid arthritis can occur at any age and is commonly diagnosed between 30 and 50 years of age, although younger individuals can also develop it. Another myth is that patients inevitably become disabled. This may have been true decades ago when effective medicines were unavailable, but today the situation has changed dramatically. With early diagnosis and appropriate treatment, most patients can maintain normal mobility and continue leading productive lives.

Is awareness about rheumatoid arthritis improving in India?

Awareness has certainly improved but significant gaps remain, particularly in smaller towns and rural areas where access to rheumatologists is limited. Many people continue to rely on home remedies or unverified treatments instead of consulting specialists. Delayed diagnosis remains one of the biggest challenges in India. Public awareness campaigns and patient education are essential so that people recognise early symptoms and seek timely medical care.

Finally, what message would you like to give to our readers?

My message is simple: Do not ignore persistent joint pain, swelling or prolonged morning stiffness. Early diagnosis is the most effective weapon against rheumatoid arthritis. Consult a qualified rheumatologist rather than self-medicating or delaying treatment. With modern therapies, regular follow-up and healthy lifestyle choices, rheumatoid arthritis is no longer a disease that inevitably leads to disability. Patients can lead active, productive and fulfilling lives. Awareness, timely intervention and commitment to treatment can truly transform the future of those living with this chronic condition.

The writer is a Consultant Rheumatologist and General Physician at Kiara’s Neurology, Rheumatology & Arthritis Clinic, Borivali West, Mumbai.