Early warning system to be installed at Ghepan Glacial Lake in September

The Lahaul-Spiti district administration has stepped up preparedness and monitoring measures at Ghepan Glacial Lake, located at an altitude of around 4,070 metres, with an Early Warning System (EWS) scheduled to be installed in September to continuously monitor the lake and provide timely alerts in the event of a potential Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

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Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, Lahaul-Spiti, Kiran Bhadana, said the EWS would be installed through the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Thiruvananthapuram. The system will continuously monitor the lake level and other critical parameters and facilitate real-time transmission of information.

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The move follows the successful trial of a similar EWS developed and tested by C-DAC at Sissu Lake. During the trial, the system successfully transmitted and received real-time data related to the lake. The technology is now proposed to be deployed at Ghepan Lake with support from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), with the final approval order awaited.

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The administration has also sought to strengthen the scientific assessment of the lake and its surroundings. A five-member team of experts from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) is scheduled to reach the Ghepan Lake area on September 1 for a comprehensive 14-day scientific study.

The GSI team will map the lake area, identify and demarcate avalanche- and landslide-prone zones, assess the lake’s depth and water flow, and collect and analyse meteorological data. A detailed report based on the findings will subsequently be submitted to the State Disaster Management Authority.

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Bhadana said the administration had received an alert from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in November 2023 regarding the significant expansion of Ghepan Lake beyond its normal extent. Following the alert, the then Deputy Commissioner, accompanied by 23 officials from different departments, visited the lake in July 2024 to assess the potential risks of a breach and its downstream impact. A report containing recommendations for reducing the risk and minimising possible loss of life and property was later submitted to the State Disaster Management Authority.

As part of preparedness measures, 34 vulnerable locations between Sissu and the Himachal Pradesh boundary have been identified in the event of a possible lake outburst. Residents in these areas are being sensitised and trained in disaster preparedness and emergency response. Local Rapid Response Teams have also been constituted in Sissu and Shashin villages.

Meanwhile, High Flood Level (HFL) marking has been initiated at 32 vulnerable locations to improve public awareness and provide permanent ground-level references for potential flood levels.

The administration is also constituting a district-level GLOF Monitoring Committee comprising officials from different departments, mountaineers and experienced personnel familiar with the terrain. The committee will conduct periodic field inspections and assess geological and environmental hazards.

Bhadana said the administration’s priority was to ensure scientific monitoring, early warning, community preparedness and coordinated response well in advance to minimise loss of life and property in the event of any potential GLOF.