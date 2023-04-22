Earth Day celebrated in Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 21

Earth Day was celebrated with fervour at various schools of the district today.

Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya here organised an activity day on the theme, Invest in our planet Earth. They were told about the importance of preserving flora and fauna and the need to prevent climate change.

School Principal Sunil Chauhan said the conservation of nature had become a challenging task and everyone living on the planet needed to come together and make efforts for it.

A painting, quiz and declamation contest was organized at Him Academy Public School at Vikas Nagar. Students were told about the impact of pollution and global warming.

Naina Lakhnapal, Principal of the school, said students should plant a tree every year and encourage others to do so. She said, “Students visited several villages and urged locals to plant more and more trees.”