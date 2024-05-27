Earth-movers extracted from debris

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, May 26

Traffic on the Kotla to Batees Meel stretch of the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway (NH)-154 was partially restored this evening after the debris of a massive landslide was cleared here. The landslide occurred last morning at Trilokpur near Kotla in the Jawali subdivision of Kangra district. The poclain machines (excavators) buried under the debris were extracted by the highway widening

project construction

company last evening.

Light vehicles were

diverted to the Pathankot-Mandi NH stretch through Kotla-Soldha-Batees Meel single link road 10 days ago due to the ongoing roadside hill cutting work.

The narrow link road has added to the woes of commuters — including tourists — travelling in private vehicles, who were no stranger to frequent traffic jams on this stretch in the scorching heat.

According to Rohit Sharma, local in-charge of Bharat Construction Company, the firm engaged by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the Pathankot-Mandi NH widening project, a high-capacity crane was pressed into service to extract the buried poclain machines.

It took them four hours to pull out the machines, he added. He said the debris that slid down onto the highway was also removed for restoring traffic for heavy vehicles this evening.

Trilokpur residents have been up in arms against the highway widening project construction company, NHAI authorities responsible for the construction and the district administration.

Their demand to ensure that safety measures were undertaken before massive mountain cutting was ignored and, now, the alleged unscientific cutting had started triggering landslides, the villagers claimed. According to the panic-ridden residents of the area, massive landslides were likely to be triggered during the monsoons, and could prove disastrous to the existence of their village.

Trilokpur gram panchayat pradhan Durga Dass, who has been reaching out to the government and NHAI authorities for the past year calling for action in this regard, has appealed to the High Court to take cognisance of the threat being faced by the residents of the Trilokpur village.

