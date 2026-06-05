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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Himachal Pradesh

Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Himachal Pradesh

The earthquake is experienced in Chamba, Dharamsala, Palampur, Mandi and adjoining districts

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 10:44 PM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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A moderate earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale struck Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday night, sending tremors across several parts of the state and causing panic among residents.

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According to seismic data, the earthquake occurred at 10.04 pm. The epicentre was located in the Chamba region at latitude 32.289° North and longitude 76.434° East, with a shallow depth of 5 kilometres which contributed to the tremors being felt over a wide area.

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The earthquake was experienced in Chamba, Dharamsala, Palampur, Mandi and adjoining districts. Many residents rushed out of their homes and buildings as the ground shook for a few seconds. People gathered in open spaces fearing aftershocks, while social media platforms were flooded with messages reporting the tremors from different parts of the state.

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Despite the strong jolt, there were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property from any part of Himachal.

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