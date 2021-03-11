Eat Right Fair organised in Mandi

Mandi, May 30
In the series of programmes of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a one-day ‘Eat Right Fair’ was organised by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India here today. The fair was inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner, Mandi, Rakhil Kahlon.
On this occasion, the Divisional Commissioner said the main objective of the fair is to make people aware of good diet. She said according to the rules of the Food Safety and Standards Authority, food should be prepared for students in schools and it should be inspected from time to time.
“The main purpose of the stalls set up in the fair is that we should all use home-cooked food, which is very beneficial for health,” she added.
She exhorted all people who came to the fair to look closely at the stalls set up by self-help groups and various departments in this fair and adopt things shown in it in their daily routine.
“We should take pure food at the right time. So, we can avoid diseases like malnutrition, heart disease, diabetes, stress, high blood pressure etc,” she added.
She also took stock of local products by visiting the stalls set up in the fair.
