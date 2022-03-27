'Eat Right' mela in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 26

Vidhan Sabha chief whip and Bhattiyat MLA Vikram Singh Jaryal has said high-quality agricultural products of the district could provide a better opportunity of economic self-reliance to the youth.

Jaryal stated this while inaugurating the one-day ‘Eat Right’ mela here today. Most of the people in the district were associated with agriculture and horticulture-based activities. The MLA called upon the youth to take inspiration from self-help groups and various organisations that earn from high-quality local agricultural products. He expressed hope that people would take to nutritious food to be completely healthy.

Earlier, Jaryal visited the stalls at the exhibition, set up by various departments, institutions and self-help groups. He also launched local products based on rural livelihood, prepared under the name ‘Just Chamba Brand’. —