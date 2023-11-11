Eatery blast case: Himachal CID to seek help of NIA, Intel Bureau

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 10

The state CID will seek the assistance of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in the case of a blast at an eatery in crowded Middle Bazaar here on July 18.

DGP Sanjay Kundu today said, “The matter needs to be looked at from every possible angle as a National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) team had found traces of high explosives on walls at the blast site”. He added that considering the strategic significance of Shimla, which is frequented by a large number of tourists, the police could not take a chance.

On July 18, a blast in a restaurant here had claimed two lives and left 12 persons injured. It was believed that the blast occurred due to leakage in an LPG cylinder.

Kundu said that post-blast investigation by the NBDC, which comes under the NIA, indicated explosives were used. He admitted that the blast site was contaminated when the NBDC team inspected it.

He said that all possibilities, including terrorism, could not be ruled out and a thorough probe into the incident was required. Though the blast occurred due to high explosives, the NBDC team did not find any detonator there.

Kundu said, “It is a very sensitive case and is beyond the capacity of the state police. The CID will seek the assistance of the IB and the NIA in ascertaining the actual cause of the explosion.”

