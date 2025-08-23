DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Eatery owner booked after staff caught spitting on food

Eatery owner booked after staff caught spitting on food

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Baddi police on Friday booked an eatery owner after a video surfaced showing one of his employees spitting on food while cooking.

Advertisement

The police swung into action after the disturbing video went viral last evening. A formal complaint was lodged by Rajesh Jindal, a local resident, who alleged that the eatery, located on Sai Road in Baddi and owned by a member of the minority community, posed a serious public health risk. He further stated that such acts not only endanger health but also spread ill-will in society, demanding strict action against those responsible.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 271 and 272 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for negligent and malignant acts likely to spread life-threatening infectious diseases.

Advertisement

The incident has triggered widespread resentment among local residents, many of whom expressed shock and anger over what they described as a condemnable and irresponsible act.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts