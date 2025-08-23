Eatery owner booked after staff caught spitting on food

The Baddi police on Friday booked an eatery owner after a video surfaced showing one of his employees spitting on food while cooking.
The police swung into action after the disturbing video went viral last evening. A formal complaint was lodged by Rajesh Jindal, a local resident, who alleged that the eatery, located on Sai Road in Baddi and owned by a member of the minority community, posed a serious public health risk. He further stated that such acts not only endanger health but also spread ill-will in society, demanding strict action against those responsible.
Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 271 and 272 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for negligent and malignant acts likely to spread life-threatening infectious diseases.
The incident has triggered widespread resentment among local residents, many of whom expressed shock and anger over what they described as a condemnable and irresponsible act.
