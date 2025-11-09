EC activates helplines to help voters in Chamba

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Mukesh Repswal has announced that the Election Commission of India (EC) has activated contact centres at the district level to provide citizens with prompt assistance and resolution of election-related queries and complaints.

Citizens can now access election-related information and support through the National Voter Helpline — 1950 — and the “Book-a-Call with BLO” facility. The district contact centre will operate on all working days during office hours, offering timely help in the local language.

Besides, voters can reach the Central Toll-Free Helpline 1800-11-1950, which functions daily from 8 am to 8 pm, for any election-related service or information.

Repswal said that all complaints and queries would be registered and monitored through the National Grievance Service Portal, ensuring transparency and timely redress. Through the Book-a-Call with BLO feature on the ECINet App, citizens could directly contact their Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and other election officials. Requests received by the Chief Electoral Officer, District Election Officer or Returning Officers would be addressed within 48 hours.

He said that grievances may also be sent via email to complaints@eci.gov.in for direct communication with the Election Commission. The District Election Officer urged the citizens to make the full use of these facilities for election-related information, suggestions and assistance. He added that these services were designed to enhance accessibility, transparency and efficiency in the electoral process.