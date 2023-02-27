 EC announces schedule for Shimla MC electoral rolls : The Tribune India

A view of the Shimla Municipal Corporation building. File photo



Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 26

The State Election Commission has started preparations for conducting the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections. In a notification issued by the commission recently, it has released the schedule for the registration and publication of SMC electoral rolls.

Process at glance

  • January 1, 2023, notified as qualifying date to determine voters’ eligibility
  • Those eligible can apply for getting registered as voters by March 16; draft voter list will be out on March 6
  • Claims and objections can be filed between March 7 and March 16; these will be settled by March 23
  • The voters will be then allowed to file appeals till March 27; these will be disposed of on March 29
  • The final voter list will be released on March 31

State Election Commissioner Anil Khachi has notified January 1, 2023, as the qualifying date to determine the eligibility of a person to be registered as a voter for the SMC elections.

Any person who has completed 18 years of age on January 1, 2023, can get his name registered in the voters’ list by March 16. The commission will publish the draft voters’ list on March 6.

After that, the voters will be allowed to raise claims and objections with the revising authority between March 7 and March 16. The revising authority will settle the claims and objections by March 23. The final voter list will be released on March 31. The commission has also issued instructions to the electoral registration officers that the draft voter lists should be made available in the ward offices of the Shimla Municipal Corporation for the convenience of the common people. Apart from this, the draft of these lists will also be available on the website of the Deputy Commissioner.

After the release of the final list of voters, the election dates for all 34 wards of the corporation will be announced in April.

After assuming power in the state, the Congress government has reduced the number of wards in the Shimla Municipal Corporation from 41 to 34. The previous BJP government had created seven new wards in the corporation, which have been de-notified by the Congress government.

The term of the Shimla Municipal Corporation ended in June 2022, but the elections got delayed as the matter of ward de-limitation had reached the High Court. Now that the number of wards had been reduced to 34, the commission has started preparations to conduct the SMC elections.

