 EC claim of making booths secure turns out to be hollow in Rampur : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • EC claim of making booths secure turns out to be hollow in Rampur
INDIA VOTES 2024

EC claim of making booths secure turns out to be hollow in Rampur

EC claim of making booths secure turns out to be hollow in Rampur

A broken wall at Khanotu polling station in Taklech panchayat, under Rampur subdivision of Shimla District, has raised serious safety concerns. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Ashish Negi

Rampur, May 16

The Election Commission’s tall claims of ensuring secure and convenient polling stations have been left in tatters here. A shocking revelation has exposed the glaring lapses in the commission’s preparations for the upcoming elections.

Security lapse

  • The polling station, set up in a room at the Khanotu primary school, has a broken wall that compromises the security of the entire premises as the hole is large enough for a person to get in
  • Due to security reasons, the shortcomings in this centre, which is far from the village, have become a matter of concern

Despite repeated instructions from the Election Commission to ensure safe and convenient environment at the polling stations, a broken wall has raised serious concerns about the safety of voters at the Khanotu polling station in the Taklech panchayat.

The polling station, set up in a room at the Khanotu primary school, has a broken wall that compromises the security of the entire premises. School teachers had attempted to temporarily fix the damage using their own funds, but the Election Commission’s team has failed to take any concrete action to repair the wall.

After inspection, a team sent by the Election Department has pasted ‘Polling booth No. 69’ outside the room that was to be turned into a polling booth. They also provided the contact numbers of the officials concerned to the public.

But it seems the inspection team was blind to a huge, gaping hole on the wall facing the door, debris from which lies on school furniture. The hole is large enough for a person to get in. Yet, the election authorities have not bothered to repair the damaged wall and improve the conditions at the polling station. Due to security reasons, the shortcomings in this centre, which is far from the village, have become a matter of concern.

Locals are up in arms, questioning the Election Commission’s claims of ensuring secure and convenient polling stations. “How can we trust the commission when they can’t even ensure basic security at a polling station?” asked Naresh Chauhan, former head of Narain panchayat.

Rampur Assistant Election Officer and Sub Divisional Magistrate Nishant Tomar said damaged condition of the ‘booth’ raised serious questions about the commission’s preparedness, but added that as per the guidelines of the commission, facilities were being arranged at all booths. “Any flaws found would be rectified,” he added.

As Himachal Pradesh prepares to vote, residents say they expect better from the Election Commission. It’s time for the commission to walk the talk and ensure that every polling station is secure, convenient and conducive to the democracy.

