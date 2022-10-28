EC General Observers take charge in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, October 27

Una DC Raghav Sharma, who is District Electoral Officer, said General Observes appointed by the Election Commission in the district had taken charge today.

Mukesh Kumar has been given the responsibility of Una, Haroli and Kutlehar Assembly constituencies. Prashant Kumar Mishra has been given the charge of Chintpurni and Gagret Assembly segments, respectively for ensuing elections. Both Kumar and Mishra are IAS officers.

In a press release issued today, the DC said public complaints and suggestions related to elections could be made to Kumar and Mishra on mobile phone numbers 76499-81625 and 76499-81627, respectively. The General Observers also held a meeting with the district officers to oversee the preparations for the free-and-fair conduct of polls.

The DC informed that 515 polling stations would be set up in the district, including 476 in the rural areas and the remaining 39 in urban areas. The district has 4,24,813 voters, of which 2,15,034 were male and 2,09,777 were females. Una district has 112 centenarian voters, while those in the 90 plus age group are 1,665. Voters above the age of 80 years and those with physical challenges have the option of casting their votes from their homes, for which five teams have been constituted in each Assembly segment.

Raghav Sharma said webcasting facility would be provided in 272 polling stations. First round of rehearsals for polling staff in all five Assembly segments had been completed, he said, adding that second round of rehearsals for the polling staff in Una, Haroli and Kutlehar segments would be held on 4 November. For the staff on duty in Chintpurni and Gagret segments, the second rehearsal would be held on 10 November, he said. A total of 25 police checkposts have been set up.

The DC has ordered that all persons possessing Arms, should deposit them at the nearest police stations by 31 October, failing which legal action would be initiated.

#una