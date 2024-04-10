EC imposes ban on exit polls from April 19 to June 1

ANI

Shimla, April 9

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Himachal Pradesh, Maneesh Garg on Tuesday said that to ensure free and fair elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a complete ban on exit polls from April 19 till June 1.

"There will be a complete ban on conducting any exit poll from 7 am on April 19 to 6.30 pm on June 1," said the Chief Electoral Officer.

During that period, publication or publicity of exit polls through print or electronic media would be strictly prohibited, he added.

Earlier on Monday, Garg announced that April 1 would be the qualifying date for individuals who have reached the age of 18 years, allowing them to register themselves as voters. The LS elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases, starting April 19.

