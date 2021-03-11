Election Commission records gutted in Mandi

Mandi, April 29
The records of the Election Commission (EC) were burnt in a fire in Mandi district on Thursday night.
The fire broke out at a store room of the Bipasha Sadan building at Bhueli, where the EC records were kept. About 80 per cent of the records and other items were completely destroyed.
A fire engine brought the fire under control in over half an hour. Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhari said copies of the EC records, which were burnt in the fire incident, were available in the offices of sub-divisional magistrates in the district.
