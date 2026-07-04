Echoes of celebration

FEW folk traditions capture the warmth, humour and togetherness of Kangra’s rural life as vividly as Jhamakda. More than a dance, it is a living expression of community spirit, woven into the rituals of traditional weddings for generations. Through playful songs, rhythmic movements and age-old folklore, Jhamakda reflects the cultural identity of the region while preserving customs that have survived the passage of time. The tradition traces its roots to what elders fondly remember as Chamakda, an informal celebration that unfolded at the groom’s home after the wedding procession had departed for the bride’s village. Left behind, women transformed the quiet courtyard into a space of laughter and entertainment, singing witty songs, dancing freely and sharing stories until the baraat returned. There were no formal rules, no rehearsed choreography and no designated performers. It was simply a spontaneous celebration of joy.

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Over time, this informal gathering gradually evolved into the structured folk performance now known as Jhamakda. Despite its transformation, the dance continues to retain the warmth and intimacy that made it special within village life.

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Even today, Jhamakda remains an integral part of wedding ceremonies in many parts of Kangra. Traditionally performed after the ceremonial bath of the bride or groom, it accompanies rituals intended to ward off evil influences before the wedding. Women from the paternal side prepare a small flour effigy called Nanu, while singing the familiar refrain, “Nanu Gohre Aaya Vo, Jhamakdeya Jhamakdeya...”

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The verses vividly describe the mythical figure of Nanu, whose enormous moustache is said to touch the earth while his beard stretches to the sky. As the songs gather pace, women from the maternal side attempt to snatch away the effigy, sparking playful banter, energetic dancing and cheerful laughter. The ritual transforms into a lively performance that celebrates family bonds as much as cultural tradition.

Behind this seemingly light-hearted ritual lies a remarkable legend.

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According to noted folklorist Dr Gautam Sharma ‘Vyathit’, Nanu was once a fearsome demon who terrorised local villages. Unable to stop the bloodshed, villagers reluctantly agreed to offer one person to him each day. When the turn came to a poor widow and her only son, she prepared an elaborate meal of sweet and savoury delicacies instead of surrendering her child.

Captivated by the aroma and taste of the food, the demon abandoned his desire for human flesh. Moved by the woman’s wisdom, he granted her a boon. She asked only that he renounce violence forever. The demon accepted but requested one promise in return—that he should always be remembered during weddings and other auspicious occasions.

Local folklore believes that this promise survives through the flour effigy of Nanu, the ceremonial songs and the performance of Jhamakda, allowing the centuries-old legend to live on in every celebration.

While the tradition flourished for generations in village courtyards, its journey onto formal stages began in Nerti village of Kangra. A major milestone came during 1965-67 when educationist, scholar and folklorist Dr Gautam Sharma ‘Vyathit’ documented and researched Jhamakda in a structured performance format, giving the folk tradition a wider cultural identity.

Its growing popularity became evident in 1974 when students from government schools presented Jhamakda during the first annual function of the Kangra Lok Sahitya Parishad at Rait. Three years later, the dance reached the prestigious Gaiety Theatre in Shimla before travelling to cultural festivals across India.

The tradition eventually crossed national boundaries, with students of Government College, Dharamsala, and Himachali folk artistes introducing Jhamakda to audiences in Germany and England. What once belonged exclusively to village weddings had become a recognised symbol of Kangra’s cultural heritage on international platforms.

Renowned Pahari folk singer Karnail Rana believes the original soul of Jhamakda lies in its simplicity. According to him, it emerged naturally from the happiness shared by women waiting for the wedding procession to return. “It had no fixed beginning or ending. It was simply an uninterrupted celebration of joy,” he says.

Today, cultural groups led by artistes such as Reena and Happy continue performing Jhamakda in traditional attire with authentic folk instruments, helping keep the tradition alive for newer generations. Yet Rana also warns that rapid social change poses a serious challenge.

Modern weddings have become shorter, more commercialised and increasingly dependent on DJs and recorded music. As a result, Jhamakda is gradually becoming symbolic rather than central to wedding festivities. Although its stage adaptations have introduced the dance to wider audiences, many cultural experts believe its original community-centred spirit is slowly fading.

For them, preserving Jhamakda means safeguarding far more than a dance. It means protecting the songs, stories, rituals and collective memories that have defined Kangra’s social life for centuries.

As wedding customs continue to evolve, Jhamakda remains a vibrant reminder that culture survives not merely through performances, but through the communities that continue to sing, dance and celebrate together.