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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Echoing Jantar Mantar, students rally in Himachal's Dharamsala

Echoing Jantar Mantar, students rally in Himachal's Dharamsala

Ask “Achhe Din Kab Aayenge?”

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Students stage a protest at Kachhehari Chowk in Dharamsala on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Kamal Jeet
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Echoing the nationwide protest held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, a large number of students and competitive examination aspirants gathered at Kachhehari Chowk in Dharamsala on Wednesday to protest the lathi-charge on demonstrators and demand greater accountability from the Centre.

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The protest turned the usually quiet town into a hub of youthful voices as students from coaching institutes, colleges and schools assembled with placards and raised slogans. The gathering reflected growing concern among young people over issues affecting students across the country and their right to express dissent peacefully.

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The protesters demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that students’ concerns were not receiving adequate attention. Placards bearing messages such as “Achhe Din Kab Aayenge?”, “Criticism is the Beauty of Democracy” and “Students Deserve to Be Heard” underscored their demand for transparency, accountability and democratic engagement.

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Students from diverse academic and social backgrounds addressed the gathering, stressing that democracy thrives when citizens, particularly the youth, can question those in authority without fear. Speakers maintained that peaceful protest is a constitutional right and urged governments to engage with students through dialogue rather than confrontation. Several participants said the movement was not confined to any political ideology but was centred on protecting democratic values and ensuring that students’ voices are respected.

For many school and college students, the rally marked their first participation in a public demonstration. Despite being first-time protesters, they actively joined sloganeering and discussions, describing the event as an exercise in democratic participation and civic responsibility.

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Alisha Chandel, one of the organisers, said the response had exceeded expectations. “A simple one-line appeal for the proposed protest received hundreds of positive responses within a day. It shows that students are willing to come together whenever they feel their concerns are being overlooked,” she said.

The protest concluded peacefully, with participants reiterating that constructive criticism and public participation are integral to a healthy democracy. They called upon the authorities to address students’ concerns through meaningful dialogue.

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