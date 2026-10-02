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Home / Himachal Pradesh / ECI Day School pupils enthral audience

ECI Day School pupils enthral audience

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:55 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Students of ECI Day School take part in the Annual Concert and Prize Distribution in Shimla.
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ECI Day School, The Mall Road, Shimla, hosted its Annual Concert and Prize Distribution 2026 “Rhythm and Resonance” at the school auditorium on Thursday. Mayor Surender Chauhan was the chief guest while Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal was the guest of honour.

The programme began with the national song and Saraswati Vandana, followed by a brief introduction to the school. Students then presented a series of performances that entertained the audience and showcased their talent, confidence and enthusiasm.

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The cultural programme featured a vibrant blend of Indian traditions, folk culture and contemporary expressions. It celebrated the country’s rich cultural heritage while providing students with a platform to express themselves through music, dance and theatre.

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A Hindi play, Buddhon Ka Gaon, was also staged and received appreciation for its meaningful presentation.

Principal Vinita Sood presented the annual report, highlighting the school’s achievements and milestones during the year.

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The chief guest and guest of honour addressed the gathering and appreciated the efforts of students and teachers. They encouraged the students to continue working hard and striving for excellence.

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