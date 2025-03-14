ECI seeks suggestions from political parties

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has invited suggestions from all national and state political parties by April 30 for any unresolved issues at the level of the Electoral Registration Officer, District Election Officer or the Chief Electoral Officer.

In this regard, the State Election Department has issued letters to political parties for an interaction with the party presidents or senior leaders to further strengthen electoral processes in accordance with the established law.

During an ECI conference last week, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had instructed the CEOs, DEOs and the EROs of all states/UTs to hold regular interactions with political parties and resolve any issue highlighted in such meetings, as per the legal framework in place. Gyanesh had instructed the officials concerned to submit an action taken report to the commission by March 31. The commission also urged the political parties to proactively use this mechanism of decentralised engagement.