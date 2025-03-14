DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / ECI seeks suggestions from political parties

ECI seeks suggestions from political parties

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has invited suggestions from all national and state political parties by April 30 for any unresolved issues at the level of the Electoral Registration Officer, District Election Officer or the Chief Electoral Officer. In...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Mar 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has invited suggestions from all national and state political parties by April 30 for any unresolved issues at the level of the Electoral Registration Officer, District Election Officer or the Chief Electoral Officer.

In this regard, the State Election Department has issued letters to political parties for an interaction with the party presidents or senior leaders to further strengthen electoral processes in accordance with the established law.

During an ECI conference last week, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had instructed the CEOs, DEOs and the EROs of all states/UTs to hold regular interactions with political parties and resolve any issue highlighted in such meetings, as per the legal framework in place. Gyanesh had instructed the officials concerned to submit an action taken report to the commission by March 31. The commission also urged the political parties to proactively use this mechanism of decentralised engagement.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper