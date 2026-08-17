Eco force inspires Kufri youth to take part in nation-building

As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on the occasion of Independence Day, troops of the 133 Eco Task Force interacted with local residents, students and staff of IHM Kufri, and members of the Kufri panchayat. The interaction focused on inspiring young and energetic minds to actively participate in nation-building and uphold the values of unity, responsibility and patriotism.

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The participants joined the campaign and pledged to contribute to nation-building, reinforcing the spirit of ‘Jan Bhagidari’ and collective responsibility towards building a stronger India.

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