Eco-friendly move: Electric buses roll towards Rohtang’s snowy landscapes in Himachal

In a significant step towards promoting sustainable tourism in Himachal Pradesh, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), Kullu, has launched an electric bus service from Manali to the snow-covered valleys near the iconic Rohtang Pass, located at an altitude of 13,058 feet. The initiative is aimed at providing tourists with an affordable, convenient and environment-friendly travel option during the peak tourist season.

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Initially, the HRTC has deployed two 25-seater electric buses on the route, with tickets priced at Rs 500 per passenger. Bookings can currently be made at HRTC counters in Manali and Kullu, while an online booking facility is expected to be introduced soon. Passengers can also board the buses directly and purchase tickets on the spot.

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The decision to begin regular operations came after a successful trial run from Manali to Rahni Nala on May 22. Since the service commenced on Saturday, tourists have started availing themselves of the facility in large numbers. HRTC officials said additional buses would be introduced depending on public response and demand.

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The route offers breathtaking views of snow-clad mountains and valleys, passing through popular tourist spots such as Kothi, Gulaba, Beas Nala, Marhi and Rahni Nala. Although the administration has not yet officially reopened access to the Rohtang Pass summit, the buses take visitors close to the pass at a designated snow point. Tourists are given nearly two hours to enjoy the scenic surroundings and snowfall experience.

One of the biggest advantages of the electric bus service is that electric vehicles are exempt from the permit restrictions imposed on vehicles travelling towards Rohtang Pass. At present, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) permits only 1,200 vehicles daily on the route, and permits are often sold out quickly due to heavy tourist demand. The new service enables visitors to enjoy the famed Rohtang valleys without requiring special permits.

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HRTC Regional Manager DK Narang said the corporation plans to eventually extend the service up to Rohtang Pass and later connect it through Koksar and the Atal Tunnel before returning to Manali.