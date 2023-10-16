Eco-friendly tech to be used to build durable roads: Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 15

The state government has said that roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) will now be constructed with the help of Full Depth Reclamation (FDR) technology, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here late Saturday evening. He presided over a PMGSY meeting with the Public Works Department (PWD) over the issue.

He instructed the PWD to use the technology in roads to be constructed under the PMGSY. He said that initially, about 666 km roads in various districts would be constructed with FDR technology. The roads constructed with this technology are more durable and better for vehicles. Besides, it is a cost effective and eco-friendly technology.

Sukhu said, “The state government is working with commitment to provide better roads to the people of the state. After Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam, Himachal is going to be the fourth state in the country to construct roads using FDR technology.”

He said, “For the convenience of people residing in rural areas, the road network is being strengthened. About 2,682 km roads will be constructed at a cost of about Rs 2,683 crore. Besides 666 km roads to be constructed with FDR technology, around 556 km roads will be built through cement stabilisation and the remaining 1,460 km roads by using traditional methods.”

