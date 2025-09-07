Ecological imbalance: Himachal Pradesh defends hydro power projects in state

Faced with the Supreme Court’s warning that the entire state may vanish in thin air, if unregulated development continues unabated, the Himachal Pradesh Government has defended construction of hydro power projects in the state, terming them a cleaner alternative to fossil fuel-based thermal power projects.

In an affidavit filed in the top court in response to a suo motu PIL on ecological imbalance and the court’s concern regarding alleged destruction caused by hydro power projects, the Himachal Pradesh Government sought to emphasise that its economy depended majorly on hydro power projects and tourism.

The Supreme Court had on July 28 said, “We want to impress upon the State Government and (the) Union of India respectively that earning revenue is not everything. Revenue cannot be earned at the cost of the environment and ecology. If things proceed the way they are as on date, then the day is not far when the entire State of HP may vanish in thin air from the map of the country.”

However, maintaining that various studies attributed the incidents of cloudburst and subsequent flash floods to global warming, the HP Government said, “the utilisation of hydropower as a cleaner alternative to fossil fuel-based thermal power represents a positive step, as it not only safeguards the environment but also contributes to mitigating global warming.”

It said, “To preserve the environment ‘Thermal Power Stations’ are not permitted in the Respondent State (HP) as a State Policy. The hydro power projects are the substitute for the thermal power stations in the country and the Centre, through its various policy decisions, has encouraged the setting up of hydro power projects wherever possible.”

Hydropower projects may not be considered the primary cause of destruction in the state, it said. “A construction of the hydro power project is undertaken after a detailed study, geographic, ecological, environmental by means of Environment Impact Assessment as well as social impact by means of Social Impact Assessment,” it added.

“Recent flash floods and cloudbursts have occurred in areas far away from hydropower installations. These destructive events were mainly caused by cloudbursts happening at higher altitudes and mountain peaks where no hydropower projects exist,” the state government said.

“On the contrary, it is an established fact that dams constructed on river basins play a crucial role in flood moderation by providing protection, regulating water flow, and affording the necessary lead time for responsive action. Thus, dams serve as an important cushion in mitigating the impact of floods and flash floods,” it pointed out.

“In the case of the Parchu lake outburst, the Bhakra Dam played a crucial role in containing the impact. Without these dams, the devastation in the downstream areas would have been far greater,” the state government submitted.

The HP Government said it was adhering to recommendations from the Ministry of Environment Forest & Climate Change approved Cumulative Environment Impact Studies for the Himalayan region’s Sutlej, Chenab, Beas and Yamuna river basins and hydro electric power projects were being executed based on the Cumulative Environment Impact Assessments (CEIA) Studies in consonance with the best practices as adopted in India.

‘Moreover, the Respondent State (HP) is proactive towards protection of environment and to ensure ecological balance it has foregone an opportunity of constructing hydro power projects with considerable hydropower potential of about 3,000 MW,” it submitted.