DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Economic Census in Kinnaur to begin in April: DC

Economic Census in Kinnaur to begin in April: DC

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Dr Amit Kumar Sharma today said the Economic Census 2025-26 would commence in the district in April. It will be conducted by the district’s statistics department, and this will be the 8th report of the Economic Census....
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:49 AM Feb 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Dr Amit Kumar Sharma today said the Economic Census 2025-26 would commence in the district in April. It will be conducted by the district’s statistics department, and this will be the 8th report of the Economic Census. He informed that the initiative was being carried out as per the instructions issued by the state-level committee, which includes domestic enterprises and all establishments in the census. “Additionally, an IT-based digital platform will be developed for data capture, verification, report preparation and dissemination,” said the DC.

He added that enumerators and supervisors will be deployed for the census. Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers assigned as enumerators, while patwaris, panchayat secretaries, and panchayat assistants will serve as supervisors. All census data will be collected through a mobile app.

During the meeting, the DC said that the state government has designated the artificial lake at Karcham in Kinnaur for water sports activities. A 15-member committee has also been constituted for the effective implementation of water sports activities at the lake. The committee will be led by the DC while Kalpa Sub Divisional Magistrate will serve as the vice-president.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper