Economic Census in Kinnaur to begin in April: DC

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Dr Amit Kumar Sharma today said the Economic Census 2025-26 would commence in the district in April. It will be conducted by the district’s statistics department, and this will be the 8th report of the Economic Census. He informed that the initiative was being carried out as per the instructions issued by the state-level committee, which includes domestic enterprises and all establishments in the census. “Additionally, an IT-based digital platform will be developed for data capture, verification, report preparation and dissemination,” said the DC.

He added that enumerators and supervisors will be deployed for the census. Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers assigned as enumerators, while patwaris, panchayat secretaries, and panchayat assistants will serve as supervisors. All census data will be collected through a mobile app.

During the meeting, the DC said that the state government has designated the artificial lake at Karcham in Kinnaur for water sports activities. A 15-member committee has also been constituted for the effective implementation of water sports activities at the lake. The committee will be led by the DC while Kalpa Sub Divisional Magistrate will serve as the vice-president.