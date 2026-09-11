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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Economic status, not caste, should decide quota, demand protesters in Mandi

Economic status, not caste, should decide quota, demand protesters in Mandi

Devbhoomi Swarn Sangathan submits memorandum to President, PM & CM

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:03 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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A protest march being taken out at Gohar in Mandi on Thursday.
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The Devbhoomi Swarn Sangathan organised a protest march from Chail Chowk to the SDM office in Gohar subdivision of Mandi district on Thursday against caste-based reservation, demanding that reservation benefits instead be determined on the basis of economic status.

Following the march, members of the organisation submitted a memorandum through the Gohar Tehsildar, addressed to the President of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Supreme Court judge and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, urging the authorities to abolish caste-based reservation and introduce an economic criterion for reservation.

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The protesters said they were not opposed to reservation as such, but objected to caste being used as the basis for determining eligibility. They maintained that economically weaker people belonging to any caste or religion should be entitled to reservation benefits.

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According to the organisation, economic hardship exists across communities and government policies should therefore focus on financial circumstances rather than caste identity. The demonstrators also raised concerns over issues they described as related to UGC rollback, legislation and caste-based reservation. They called for changes in the existing system and demanded that economically weaker sections be provided opportunities irrespective of their caste or religion. Members of the organisation also expressed dissatisfaction with the policies of the Union government.

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