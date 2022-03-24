An inter-college economics literary meet was organised by the Department of Economics, St Bede’s College, Shimla, on Tuesday. Around 100 students from RKMV, Centre of Excellence, Government College, Sanjauli, University College of Legal Studies, Ava-lodge, Rajiv Gandhi Degree College, Kotshera, and the host college participated. A number of competitions, like debates, poster making, cartoon making, economics crossword, Shark Tank and street play, were held. The meet provided a forum for exchange of new ideas and techniques among the students in the field of economics.

SFI pays homage to martyrs

The SFI unit of Kotshera College paid homage to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at the college campus on Wednesday. While paying tributes to the martyrs, SFI said the trio continued to inspire through their thoughts and deeds. The SFI further said that the ruling elite was trying to distort the legacy of Bhagat Singh, so it was important that students study the history carefully.

ECI contests on till March 31

The contests being held by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to raise awareness among voters will now be held till March 31. On the occasion of National Voters' Day, the ECI had launched an awareness campaign 'My Future, Power of One Vote' to reiterate the importance of every single vote. Contests like quiz, poster design, video making, song and slogan writing are being held to raise awareness. The top three winners in each category will be given cash prizes.

Interview for guest faculty

The Department of Sanskrit, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), will conduct a walk-in interview for guest faculty post on March 25 at 10 am. Dr Rakesh Singh, Chairperson of the department, said no TA/DA will be paid and the desirous candidates must report with the required documents and application on the given date and time.