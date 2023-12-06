ED attaches Nalagarh distillery in PMLA case

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 6

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached Kala Amb Distillery and Brewery at Bhangla village in Nalagarh in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 case.

The said distillery is operational since 2015-2016 and manufacturers Indian Made Foreign Liquor with inter-state sales to Delhi.

According to a release by the Central agency, they have attached immovable assets of Rs 9.31 crore which include an industrial plot with factory and building valued at Rs 5.31 crore of Kala Amb Distillery and Brewery Pvt Ltd in Solan district and land measuring 22,504 square metre along with factory and building having worth of Rs 4 crore at Holongi Village, Arunachal Pradesh, in the name of Dorjee Phuntso Khrime, under the provisions of PMLA as proceeds of crime generated by supplying liquor illegally in Bihar.

ED initiated investigation on the basis of various FIRs and chargesheet under the provisions of IPC registered by the Bihar Police against Sunil Bhardwaj and others for illegal supply of liquor in Bihar.

The investigation revealed that Sunil Bhardwaj runs Kala AMB Brewery and Distillery at Bhangla village in the Nalagarh industrial area.

Sunil Bhardwaj in connivance with his accomplice Dorjee Phuntso Khrime, a resident of Papum Pare, Arunanchal Pradesh, has incorporated various entities which have been used to get licences for establishing distillery units and also for running liquor shops in Arunachal Pradesh.

ED investigation revealed that Sunil Bhardwaj and Dorjee Phuntso Khrime are using a web of their entities, claimed to be involved in the business of liquor, for supplying liquor manufactured/bottled by them into Bihar illegally.

Further, it is also revealed that the liquor was dispatched from the factory of Kala Amb Distillery & Brewery for Arunachal Pradesh, but the same were diverted to Bihar on the direction of Sunil Bhardwaj and Dorjee Phuntso Khrime.

It is also noticed that they used the web of their associated entities for opening various bank accounts for receiving money from the buyers of the illegal liquor supplied in Bihar and by doing so generating proceeds of Crime. Investigation revealed that Rs 9.31 crore have been deposited in cash in Bihar in the bank accounts of companies/entities of Sunil Bhardwaj and Dorjee Phuntso Khrime, which has been generated by the commission of schedule offences.

Further investigation is under progress.

#Nalagarh #Solan