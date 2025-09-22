ED conducts raid in Shimla; seizes Rs 50 lakh cash

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids in six premises located in Himachal Pradesh, including Naldehra.

According to reports, the raids were conducted at the properties belonging to Manavinder Singh and his wife, Sagri Singh, and related persons in the Delhi-based Imperial Group.

During the search operations, various incriminating documents, digital evidence, and approximately Rs 50 lakh in cash, including old 500-rupee currency notes, foreign currency, and evidence relating to undisclosed financial interests/assets and bank accounts held abroad in the name of Manavinder Singh were seized.

The ED also seized foreign bank account passbooks located in Singapore, Dubai, the British Virgin Islands, and Thailand, the value of which is estimated to be more than Rs 80 crores. Further, three lockers have also been frozen.

The ED also questioned the accused and recorded the statements of both Manavinder Singh and his wife.