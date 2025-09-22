DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / ED conducts raid in Shimla; seizes Rs 50 lakh cash

ED conducts raid in Shimla; seizes Rs 50 lakh cash

ED also questions accused and recorded statements of both Manavinder Singh and his wife
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 12:05 PM Sep 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo: @dir_ed
Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids in six premises located in Himachal Pradesh, including Naldehra.

Advertisement

According to reports, the raids were conducted at the properties belonging to Manavinder Singh and his wife, Sagri Singh, and related persons in the Delhi-based Imperial Group.

During the search operations, various incriminating documents, digital evidence, and approximately Rs 50 lakh in cash, including old 500-rupee currency notes, foreign currency, and evidence relating to undisclosed financial interests/assets and bank accounts held abroad in the name of Manavinder Singh were seized.

Advertisement

The ED also seized foreign bank account passbooks located in Singapore, Dubai, the British Virgin Islands, and Thailand, the value of which is estimated to be more than Rs 80 crores. Further, three lockers have also been frozen.

The ED also questioned the accused and recorded the statements of both Manavinder Singh and his wife.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts