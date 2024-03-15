ED confiscates property in mining case in Punjab

Our Correspondent

UNA, MARCH 14

A team of officers from the Chandigarh office of the Enforcement Directorate reached Una and visited the premises of M/s Lakhwinder Singh Crusher. The team later proceeded to Punjab where it confiscated some of Lakhbir Singh’s properties.

As per a press note issued here yesterday by the ED, property worth Rs 2.98 crore has been confiscated, which includes movable assets amounting to Rs 13 lakh and immovable property worth Rs 2.85 crore.

A case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act had been registered more than a year ago against the owner of the crusher, Lakhwinder Singh, for fraudulently causing revenuen loss to the state government by way of illegal mining.

The press release says that the entire area leased to the crusher was examined to assess the extent of illegal mining done. As many as 13 locations in Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh were visited.

