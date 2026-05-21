Edu expo will help students make informed career choices: Minister

Lauding The Tribune for organising an Education Expo, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said that it would go a long way in helping students make informed career choices.

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“At a stage when students are trying to figure out which courses they should opt for to build a successful career, informed advice and counselling are extremely helpful,” said Thakur while addressing the gathering at the event.

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The Education Minister also presented certificates to the students who excelled in the Class X and Class XII exams this year. Amit Sharma, General Manager, The Tribune, welcomed the minister to the event. Harish Sharma, Director, Higher Education, was also present on the occasion.

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The minister said the entire world had turned into a global village where everything is inter-connected. “And to compete and cope with the challenges that this world will throw at our students, such initiatives become quite important,” he said. Stressing the need to provide skill-based education and courses to the students, Thakur said the Centre and the state governments were laying a lot of thrust on it but a lot more needs to be done to catch up with the rest of the world.

Incidentally, the Education Minister has spearheaded several reforms in the state’s education sector over the past three years. As a result of these initiatives, the state has witnessed remarkable improvement in national-level reports and surveys like ASER, National Achievement Surveys and Performance Grading Index (PGI) over the past three years. In the PGI reports, released a couple of days back, the state has jumped seven places from the 13th spot to the sixth place.

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The government has taken several initiatives over the past three years to provide quality education to students. Introduction of English medium education from Class I in all government schools, consolidation of resources, exposure visits for teachers to study international education systems and implement better practices in schools are among the major initiatives. In addition, meritorious students have also been sent on foreign educational tours. Besides, efforts are being made to fill the vacant teaching posts to ensure studies of students are not affected due to shortage of teachers. Besides, as many as 156 schools in the state have been affiliated with the CBSE curriculum. “All these efforts have started bearing fruit as reflected in our improved rankings in the national level surveys,” the minister said.