Edu Minister inaugurates road in Nawar

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 28

Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Wednesday inaugurated the Naltibau-Naxelti-Dharikupar road in the Nawar region of the Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituency. The 3-km road was constructed at a cost of Rs 70 lakh.

Thakur said under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the state had received funds of about Rs 2,600 crore. “Out of this, the Jubbal-Nawar-Kotkhai Assembly constituency has received the maximum amount of Rs 190 crore. Most of the roads in the constituency will be strengthened with this amount,” he added.

#Shimla