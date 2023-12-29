Edu Minister inaugurates road in Nawar

Shimla, December 28
Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Wednesday inaugurated the Naltibau-Naxelti-Dharikupar road in the Nawar region of the Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituency. The 3-km road was constructed at a cost of Rs 70 lakh.
Thakur said under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the state had received funds of about Rs 2,600 crore. “Out of this, the Jubbal-Nawar-Kotkhai Assembly constituency has received the maximum amount of Rs 190 crore. Most of the roads in the constituency will be strengthened with this amount,” he added.
